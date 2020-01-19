State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 785 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 98,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

