State Street (NYSE:STT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $85.65 and last traded at $85.46, with a volume of 1018060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in State Street by 24.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in State Street by 63.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 21,541.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in State Street by 11.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,878,000 after acquiring an additional 160,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

