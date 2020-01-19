STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.28 ($30.55).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €25.16 ($29.26) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.34.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

