Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 244.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7,254.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 877.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $241,000.

NYSE:SHO opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $281.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.76%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 201.71%.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

