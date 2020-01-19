SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MPW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

