SunTrust Banks Weighs in on NexPoint Residential Trust Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

