SunTrust Banks Weighs in on PolyOne Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of PolyOne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

NYSE:POL opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PolyOne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PolyOne by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

