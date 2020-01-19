SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Vulcan Materials’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.83. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

VMC stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

