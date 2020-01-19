Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Given a C$0.75 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SGI opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$1.14.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$35.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

