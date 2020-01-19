Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 889.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after buying an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13,471.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 465,691 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

