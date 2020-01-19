TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect TD Ameritrade to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. TD Ameritrade has set its FY 2020 guidance at EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TD Ameritrade to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

