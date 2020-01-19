Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106,257 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,448 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,037,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,735,000 after acquiring an additional 589,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,903,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,958,000 after acquiring an additional 424,744 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

TECK opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.45. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

