The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The GEO Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

