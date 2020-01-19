Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.69

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.69 and last traded at $58.44, with a volume of 12619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick purchased 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.73 per share, for a total transaction of $62,379.59. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196 over the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 72.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Timken during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

