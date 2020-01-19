TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TMR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.21.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TMR opened at C$3.00 on Wednesday. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.81 and a 1-year high of C$6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.43 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TMAC Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.