Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 40,600 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 309.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 60.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. Bloom Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $528,232.32. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,719 shares of company stock worth $3,882,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

