Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,500 Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

