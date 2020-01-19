Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 308,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 167,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

