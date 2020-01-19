Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 269.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 547.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $81.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

