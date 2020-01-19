Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $425,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 45.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pool by 273.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,978,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

POOL opened at $219.82 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $147.76 and a 1-year high of $228.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $898.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.54 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

