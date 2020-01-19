Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.34.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $101.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

