Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $495,000 Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Willdan Group worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $398.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.92 and a beta of 1.01. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $117.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLDN. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.