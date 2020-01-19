Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cameco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,326,000 after buying an additional 213,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,813,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in Cameco by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 9,576,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after buying an additional 3,194,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after buying an additional 628,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.94 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

