Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,552 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 864,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD opened at $72.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.