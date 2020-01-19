Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 173 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

STX opened at $61.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $165,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,728.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 498,533 shares of company stock valued at $29,107,787. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

