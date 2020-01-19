Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 226 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

