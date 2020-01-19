Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 25 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,344,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price objective for the company.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $622.78 per share, for a total transaction of $308,898.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock opened at $792.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $745.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.35. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $565.10 and a fifty-two week high of $915.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

