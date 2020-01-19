Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,739 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,736 shares of company stock valued at $22,490,816 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

