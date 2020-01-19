Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,789 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.45.

Shares of COST stock opened at $304.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.44 and its 200-day moving average is $289.81. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.