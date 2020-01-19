Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 951 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 14,633.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 316,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Five Below by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after purchasing an additional 207,414 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 6,001.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 174,752 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $116.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

