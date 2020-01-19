Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,619 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,245,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

