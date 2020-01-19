Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,268,000 after buying an additional 1,880,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after buying an additional 1,835,431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,482,000 after buying an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,619,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,518,000 after buying an additional 834,527 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

