TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.11.

TSE:RNW opened at C$16.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.19. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$11.14 and a 52 week high of C$16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

