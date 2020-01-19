TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 238.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS TTAC opened at $40.69 on Friday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2839 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

