Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Triton International were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Triton International by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 772,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 125,773 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Triton International stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Triton International Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.74 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.