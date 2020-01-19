Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 393.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,679 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 8.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.49. Tronox Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

