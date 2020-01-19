UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.17 ($51.36).

EPA ALO opened at €45.46 ($52.86) on Thursday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €41.84 and a 200 day moving average of €39.68.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

