UBS Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €84.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sixt presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.00 ($119.77).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €95.50 ($111.05) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €71.90 ($83.60) and a 52-week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €89.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.90.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

