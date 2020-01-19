United Continental (UAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to be posting its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect United Continental to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

