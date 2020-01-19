UnitedHealth Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $3.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.99. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $343.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $16.46 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of UNH opened at $298.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $300.99.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,416,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

