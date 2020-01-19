Unum Group (UNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 21st

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Unum Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

