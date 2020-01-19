Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.