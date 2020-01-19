Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,555 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 65,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $104.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

