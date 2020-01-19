Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 140,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $246.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.