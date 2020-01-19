Visterra Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 22nd (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra’s (NASDAQ:VIST) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 22nd. Visterra had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $92,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.25. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Visterra alerts:

Shares of VIST opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57. Visterra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.44 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,067,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Visterra

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Visterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.