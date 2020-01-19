Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €41.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

VOS has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vossloh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.83 ($47.48).

VOS opened at €41.35 ($48.08) on Friday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a 12 month high of €44.85 ($52.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $726.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.53.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

