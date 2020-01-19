Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 28.6% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 39.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 190.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the second quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

ATRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Atrion stock opened at $707.54 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $675.34 and a 12 month high of $948.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $761.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter.

In other Atrion news, Chairman Emile A. Battat acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

