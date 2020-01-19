Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.07 ($86.13).

ETR WCH opened at €64.34 ($74.81) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a twelve month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.65.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

