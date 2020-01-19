Warburg Research Reiterates €19.40 Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.47 ($19.15).

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €15.68 ($18.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.59. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a fifty-two week high of €16.20 ($18.84).

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

