Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,831 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,432 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 273,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

WFC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

